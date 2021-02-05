Zimbabwe: City of Kadoma Frets Over Covid-19 Cases

5 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mashonaland West Bureau

At least 292 people from Kadoma have tested positive for Covid-19 since the upgrading of the national lockdown to Level Four this year, with reports that funeral wakes are contributing to the spiking of infections.

Twenty-five of them have succumbed to the virus in the past month in the city.

Kadoma City's director of health, Dr Daniel Chirundu, said while the council in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Child Care had been working to arrest the spiralling of infections, common practices at funeral and burial processions were defeating the cause.

"The virus has claimed 25 lives in Kadoma and among them two on Tuesday night," he said. "We want to urge people to stick to the Government's directive of maintaining social distance, face masking and sanitising, but this has become a challenge in our city as people are defying the lockdown regulations.

Dr Chirundu said as a countermeasure to the common funeral practices, the council had introduced morticians to help dress the deceased free of charge for those communities.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.