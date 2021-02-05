Zimbabwe: Paralympics Team to Leave for Dubai Grand Prix

5 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)

THE Zimbabwe Paralympics team are scheduled to leave today for the Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix, which is also a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games, runs from February 6 to 14.

Zimbabwean athletes are still chasing qualification for Tokyo.

The team, which has been in the bubble for the past week, completed their home preparations yesterday amid confidence from the athletes, who are taking part in their Grand Prix for the first time, they will do well in the United Arab Emirates.

Zimbabwe National Paralympic Committee vice president, and chef de mission technical, Alexander Mkandla, said they were prepared for the Grand Prix.

"We began training at the provincial level and gave the athletes training programmes.

"We are now in a bubble and, as technical, we believe we are prepared, no one is sick, coughing, or injured.

"We have nine athletes and one of them is a guide runner," he said.

The team were tested again yesterday to secure travel certificates.

Chef de mission, Ignatius Vambe, is already in Dubai working on the finer details before the main delegation arrives.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games are expected to take place from August 24 to September 5.

Coach Mildred Baye said the athletes were showing signs they were ready.

"Some of them, it is the first time they are competing at a Grand Prix," she said.

"They are looking forward to it and are really excited."

Zim Paralympic Delegation:

Athletes: Makhosi Ncube, Vimbai Pamela Shumba, Simelinkosi Mbedzi, Mutsigiri Israel Zhou, Albert Sigele, Margret Bangajena, Vimbai Zvinowanda, Clement Nyoni, Pride Mafira.

Officials: Ignatius Vambe (Chef de Mission), Shepherd Mukanhairi (administration and logistics), Pauline Tshuma (physiotherapist) Michael Bulagango (ZNPC), Mildred Baye (coach), Robert Musara (doctor)Tsitsi Enida Mugodzeri (finance), Fredrick Mafira (para equipment technician), Samson Chavhe (nurse), Oripa Mubika (ZNPC), Titus Zvomuya (country delegation), Alexander Mkandla (technical director), Tawanda Marimo (country delegation), Tinoda Machakaire (country delegation).

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier, Rebel Leader Ongwen
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.