Zimbabwe: Paralympics Team to Leave for Dubai Grand Prix

THE Zimbabwe Paralympics team are scheduled to leave today for the Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix, which is also a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games, runs from February 6 to 14.

Zimbabwean athletes are still chasing qualification for Tokyo.

The team, which has been in the bubble for the past week, completed their home preparations yesterday amid confidence from the athletes, who are taking part in their Grand Prix for the first time, they will do well in the United Arab Emirates.

Zimbabwe National Paralympic Committee vice president, and chef de mission technical, Alexander Mkandla, said they were prepared for the Grand Prix.

"We began training at the provincial level and gave the athletes training programmes.

"We are now in a bubble and, as technical, we believe we are prepared, no one is sick, coughing, or injured.

"We have nine athletes and one of them is a guide runner," he said.

The team were tested again yesterday to secure travel certificates.

Chef de mission, Ignatius Vambe, is already in Dubai working on the finer details before the main delegation arrives.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games are expected to take place from August 24 to September 5.

Coach Mildred Baye said the athletes were showing signs they were ready.

"Some of them, it is the first time they are competing at a Grand Prix," she said.

"They are looking forward to it and are really excited."

Zim Paralympic Delegation:

Athletes: Makhosi Ncube, Vimbai Pamela Shumba, Simelinkosi Mbedzi, Mutsigiri Israel Zhou, Albert Sigele, Margret Bangajena, Vimbai Zvinowanda, Clement Nyoni, Pride Mafira.

Officials: Ignatius Vambe (Chef de Mission), Shepherd Mukanhairi (administration and logistics), Pauline Tshuma (physiotherapist) Michael Bulagango (ZNPC), Mildred Baye (coach), Robert Musara (doctor)Tsitsi Enida Mugodzeri (finance), Fredrick Mafira (para equipment technician), Samson Chavhe (nurse), Oripa Mubika (ZNPC), Titus Zvomuya (country delegation), Alexander Mkandla (technical director), Tawanda Marimo (country delegation), Tinoda Machakaire (country delegation).