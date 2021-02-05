Zimbabwe: Kamhuka Dodges Myanmar Coup

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international defender, Victor Kamhuka, feels he left troubled Myanmar just on time, after landing a new job with the Royal Malaysia Police Football Club.

Kamhuka signed a two-year contract with the Malaysian top-flight side. The towering defender spent the past year in Myanmar, with his family, when he arrived for a stint with the country's top-flight side, Ayeyawady United. Kamhuka was one of the 19 foreigners who plied their trade in Myanmar last season.

But, the 2021 season is now under threat following the latest events on the political front. Myanmar was plunged into chaos this week, following a military coup, which led to the arrest of the country's civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and the declaration of a year-long state of emergency. Kamhuka yesterday said he was relieved the events exploded after he has left the South East Asian country. "As you can see, there is a coup that has just happened in Myanmar and, for now, no one knows what will happen tomorrow. "There is a great deal of uncertainty because of the events is that country, so I want to thank God for this move," said Kamhuka.

The 30-year-old has now shifted to the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, where his new club is based.

He was unveiled by the Royal Malaysian Police Football Club officials at the signing ceremony yesterday. "It's a good move for me and I am very happy with the new challenge," he said. "Glory be to God.

"I hope to use this chance, as a stepping stone for even better opportunities, in the future."

The defender is expected to join his new teammates soon to prepare for the new season. The Malaysian league was expected to start on March 5. However, the country is under lockdown but football teams have been given the greenlight to train under strict health guidelines.