Namibia: Young Warriors Chase History

NAMIBIA are looking to making a huge impression at the African Cup of Nations under-20 tournament in Mauritania just as they did at Cosafa in South Africa in December.

The continental championship kicks off on 14 February and concludes on 4 March.

Ahead of naming his squad for the tournament, Young Warriors head coach James Britz said there was no reason not to aim at going all the way at the championships.

Britz is well aware that the challenge for honours will be great, however he believes in his charges.

"We will be making a debut and for us the aim is to make more history with this group of players. We did well at Cosafa last year losing in the final and now it's another chance for us to do the nation proud," Britz told NFA.org.na yesterday.

Namibia are in Group B, with regulars Burkina Faso and fellow debutants Tunisia and Central African Republic.

"We have so much talent in this team and we have worked so hard to get here. The boys will do their best and show the world what they can do."

He is likely to keep faith in the core of the side which finished second at the Cosafa u20 Championship. But new faces are expected to make the grade given that 10 hopefuls impressed during trials held in December when 20 players from the regions were assessed.

Presently, 29 players are pushing for a plane ticket on Saturday when the 26-man team travels to Mauritania.

"We are still waiting for Covid-19 results to reduce the team to 26. We know that for mental and physical strength we need to keep the core of the Cosafa team, and with a few additions we can only get stronger. It will be a new environment and you need to be focused and ready, hence we kept the boys from Cosafa together," Britz explained.

After leaving Windhoek, the team will have two stop overs in Ethiopia and Mali before reaching their destination on Sunday.

"It's mandatory for each team to arrive there days before the first game and our boys play on 15 February. We felt it necessary to get there earlier to acclimatise and play two friendlies," said Namibia Football Association secretary general Franco Cosmos.

The 29 Young Warriors are: Tully Nashixua, Immanuel Hamunyela, Denzil Narib, Pitsi Ameb, Romeo Amon, Xavier Mcclune, Edmar Kamatuka, Carl Tjipe Karuuombe,Rio Goagoseb, Ronin Brendt, Amazing Kandjii (Khomas), Steven Damaseb, Prins Tjiueza, Promise Gurirab, Herman Uwuseb, Tuhafeni Ananias, Gerson Paulus (Erongo), Ngazikue Kandetu, Ruhuka Ngatangwe (Omaheke), Mwanyekange Matheus (Omusati), Josef Erastus (Oshana), Juninho Jantze (Hardap), Eubrahim Apollus (//Kharas), Giovani Kaninab, Gonzales Tsuseb (Kunene), Ngero Katua, Garere Damaseb, Jovane Narib, Phillip Joseph (Otjozondjupa).