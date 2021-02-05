Namibia: Eric Navigates New Quest

Former Black Africa FC and national team free-scoring midfield maestro Eric 'Master Blaster' Quest was no ordinary player.

Ask for a highly disciplined and dedicated player and Quest is your answer.

Gifted with immense technical ability and endurance, the former Golden Rivers midfield ace possessed a deadly left foot which made opposing goalkeepers shiver in anticipation of his piledrivers.

A very humble and disciplined player with a passion for football, 'Choice', as the diehard Black Africa fans also called him, Quest scored many spectacular goals for the Lively Lions - many from long range.

The midfielder was not only an exceptional scorer but he also showed leadership qualities, and captained the star-studded BA on so many occasions. He was also one of the first national team captains after independence.

He skippered the Namibian Invitation XI, which fielded German star Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and South African great Ephraim Jomo Sono, against Russian giants Spartak Moscow in a high-profile international friendly as part of the independence celebrations in 1990.

Quest formed a deadly combination with fellow midfielders the late Bernard 'Kae Kapa Kae' Diocotlhe and Brian 'Robson' Isaacs which was christened the BEB by BA supporters.

He also formed a deadly combination with Sylvester 'Lollo' Goraseb, Brave Warriors coach Bobby Samaria, Stanley 'Stakes' Louw and Paul 'Magic' Bonstander.

Quest flourished under the late coach Orlando Boois who led BA to a near clean sweep in 1993, winning all competitions except the league title they lost to northern giants Chief Santos by one point.

Born of a South African mother and a Namibian father, Quest grew up in a small town of Hope Town, where he also started school.

He returned to Namibia for his senior secondary school and was recruited by former Black Africa chairman Hendrik Christian while at Augustineum Secondary School, switching from Golden Rivers.

The Namibian Sport caught up with the multi-award winning retired star who is now a senior home loan sales consultant with the First National Bank of Namibia.

"My duties are to provide customers with excellent service by ensuring they are served promptly. I make sure I understand their needs and process their requirements to ensure they get specialist assistance.

"My other key duty is to obtain all the necessary information to assist with the approval process. I must sell the home loan product and identify opportunities of cross selling to increase sales," he said, adding that the most satisfying part of his job is to help with financing Namibians with houses - a basic necessity.

He added that although it is a very lucrative business, the current poor economic situation in the country, had made business very slow.

"Based on the current market and a lack of job opportunities because of the Covid-19 disease, the situation makes things very difficult for people to buy houses. But I enjoy every bit of my job.

"Another challenge in the banking sector is the need to educate our customers to handle their finances better. You must differentiate between a want and a need," Quest, who has been in the division for 11 years, added.

He best enjoys the part where he informs a client that the bank is willing to finance their home loan.

A normal day for him starts at 05h45 when he does exercises before going to work.

He finishes work at 17h00 and goes for fitness training from 18h00 to 19h00 at the Jan Mohr Secondary School.

Quest runs a boot camp where he is the instructor.

"I am very passionate about fitness and generally in a healthy lifestyle. I believe it's one way to fight this deadly disease (Covid-19). Every Namibian should adopt a healthy lifestyle and exercises to strengthen the lungs," he said.

Said Quest: "In order to achieve success on the field of play. You need to work hard as a team. be disciplined, set goals for yourself and for the team.

"With all these attributes I was exemplary to my children. I have three sons and a daughter - Vernon, Rewaldo, Eric Jr and Beacherine. All are focused in life and well equipped educationally. I am indeed a very proud father."

His eldest son Vernon is 26 years old and completed his studies in Cape Town, South Africa, as a mechanical engineer and he excels at rugby.

The second eldest son Rewaldo is a lawyer and excelled in junior football.

Beacherine is 21 and a medical student and a gymnast.

The youngest, Eric Jnr (10) is in Grade 4. He is an A-student and a good footballer who reminds Quest of his heydays.

Quest regards retired African Stars great Oscar Mengo as the greatest Namibian footballer.

"He was a great play maker and made things happen on the field of play," he said, while he also admire his former teammate David Fellah Snewe, whom he described as "such a great finisher and unstoppable on the field," adding he was fortunate to have been his teammate at BA.

He mentioned the late Broertjie Swartz, who supported the Black Africa players, as his greatest inspiration.

Quest, who retired from Black Africa in 2011, still dreams of setting up a football academy some day.

"There is so much talent out there which needs to be nurtured. I am currently working on it and will soon make it a reality," he said.

What was the secret behind his superb shooting ability?

"I believe shooting was one of my natural abilities and I developed the right technique all thanks to the guidance of our coach Orlando Boois. He knew my strengths as a player and we worked on our strengths at training. It was a simple case of practice makes perfect because he drilled me until he was satisfied with my shooting."

The left-footed former star admitted he misses the packed football stadiums, especially the old Katutura Stadium (now Sam Nujoma Stadium) and playing in front of his beloved Black Africa supporters.

Is he living his dream?

"I am still working on it," he said. "I am so passionate about youth development. If we can set up proper youth structures, it will improve our soccer in the future."

Quest said he is still in contact with most of his former BA teammates and misses camping before matches, which was the club's culture.

He said discipline, focus and the highly gifted players under the excellent management of Bob Vezera Kandetu, made BA unstoppable and the team to beat back in the days.

Kandetu's slogan: "Anything they can do, we can do better" really sunk into the minds of the players and they felt obliged to steer the club to the top of Namibian football."

Quest, who considers former Orlando Pirates and Sorento Bucs' midfield kingpin Lazarus Kinda, as his toughest opponent back in the days.

His advice to young players is that education always come first, "therefore they should find a balance between sport and education and be disciplined at all times."