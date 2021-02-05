Namibia: Small Injection for Frail Care Unit At Auas Hills in Windhoek

A modest donation to the Frail Care facility in Khomas Medical Centre at Auas Hills is helping to improve the lives of the elderly

The Head of the Medical Centre, Dr Christo Burger said "the donation could not have come at a more appropriate time as we face unprecedented times of fighting the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that has driven our residents to uncertain livelihoods".

Bank Windhoek Lifestyle branch manager Mr Johan Berry echoed the sentiment saying that they as a financial institution are committed to uplift the elderly members of the country, especially those with families in other countries during this difficult time.

"The world as we know it has changed and we are still to find and adjust to the "new normal", but in getting there we all have to work together and pull our efforts in the same direction if we are to win this fight," he said.

Regarding further support to the residents of Auas Hills, Berry said that Bank Windhoek Lifestyle is just starting and that they will look for other projects to assist the elderly community in Auas Hills and the country as a whole.

Besides the contribution received from Bank Windhoek for upgrading the Frail Care facility, Khomas Medical Centre offers Namibians access to its health facilities through its Khomas Loyalty Fund, a form of short-term medical insurance launched recently that provides access to treatment for a small monthly premium.

Johan Berry (second from right) branch manager of Bank Windhoek Lifestyle with Dr Christo Burger and the staff of Khomas Medical Centre.