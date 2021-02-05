Namibia: Wildlife Fund Warns Against Kavango Drilling

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has urged the Namibian government not to approve additional environmental impact assessments (EIAs) around Reconnaissance Energy Africa's exploration of the Okavango Basin until a holistic strategic environmental assessment (SEA) has been conducted and the full implications of exploration have been assessed.

The organisation announced this in a statement published in newspapers yesterday.

ReconAfrica plans to drill oil and gas wells in an environmentally sensitive, protected area that supplies the Okavango Delta with water.

The drilling location sits on the banks of the Okavango River in the newly proclaimed Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (Kaza).

The WWF says ReconAfrica's follow-up consultation process was flawed and failed to reach key stakeholders, including communities.

The fund insisted that ReconAfrica's approach to assessing potential impacts is not satisfactory, because of the potential scale of the drilling operation and the complex hydrology of the basin.

The organisation is also concerned about possible fracking.

"Major economic and political difficulties could ensue if, for example, it is discovered late in the process - when considerable resources and political capital have already been committed - that there are potential serious risks to biodiversity, water security quality and the welfare of local rural communities," the WWF said.

It said ReconAfrica's assessment of the potential impact does not comply with best or international practices.

The organisation has asked the government to first conduct an SEA carried out according to international standards, which should also be subject to independent review.

It suggests that a comprehensive assessment would protect the government from being drawn into a situation which could be increasingly difficult to reverse should extreme adverse impacts emerge.

"Such an assessment would provide much more certainty on points of concern . . ," the fund said.

The WWF suggested that this type of assessment would provide clarity for the company on constraints such as no-go buffer zones and restrictions on certain drilling and extraction methods, as well as mitigation and management options for potential impacts of the proposed exploration.

They said the assessment should be of a transboundary nature between Namibia and Botswana, as ReconAfrica plans to explore in the entire basin, which extends to both countries.

This comes after much protest from environmental activists and concerned stakeholders who are apprehensive about ReconAfrica's transparency on its exploration methods, future plans in the ecologically sensitive basin and the potential effects thereof.

The apprehension stems from a lack of clarity on ReconAfrica's side about potential fracking, among other things.

The oil company insists its drilling project in the basin will not utilise fracking, despite the mention of "modern frac stimulations" in its investor presentations in 2019 and 2020.

"ReconAfrica is not fracking. ReconAfrica's focus is conventional oil. There is no fracking with stratigraphic wells. There is no fracking with conventional oil projects," the company's spokesperson, Claire Preece, told The Namibian.

She said conventional oil and gas production uses vertical wells, no fracking and very little water.

A public consultation held in Windhoek earlier this week for ReconAfrica's 2D seismic survey currently underway saw tensions rise further, as ReconAfrica tried to stress that their endeavours complied with local regulations.

Stakeholders and concerned members of the public in attendance said ReconAfrica's public consultation method did not follow due process - specifically because their EIA was not comprehensive enough.

The need for a strategic environmental assessment was also raised.

The consultant representing ReconAfrica at the meeting indicated the company would consider the development of the strategic environmental assessment for the area in question.