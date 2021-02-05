South Africa: Essential Worker Fired for Not Working During Level 5 Lockdown Reinstated

5 February 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)

A lab assistant at Parmalat (now Lactalis) stopped work, concerned about exposing her elderly mother and asthmatic son to Covid-19.

She was fired in April 2020.

She said there was sanitiser and physical distancing but no personal protective equipment at the time.

She had offered to take unpaid leave.

A laboratory analyst fired for putting her family's safety first and refusing to work during the Covid-19 level five lockdown has been reinstated.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) noted that she had been afraid of infecting her elderly mother and her asthmatic son.

Read the CCMA's ruling

The company, Parmalat, designated as an essential service, was more concerned about "creating a possible precedent" than about its employee's circumstances said the commission.

Commissioner Naledi Bisiwe took note that this was at a time when President Cyril Ramaphosa had urged companies to take care of their workers in the exceptional circumstances created by the pandemic.

The employee, identified as Ms Beck, had been employed with the company from July 2010. She was dismissed at the end of April 2020 after a disciplinary inquiry found her guilty of being absent without leave for 21 days.

She testified that while she respected the company's call for its employees to work during level five lockdown, she had feared exposing her child and her mother to Covid-19.

She said her manager was aware of this. She asked for leave but it was denied. She then offered to take unpaid leave but this was also denied. She then decided to stay home.

She said that although there was sanitiser and physical distancing, personal protective equipment was not provided at that time.

Company representatives told the commissioner that it had made exceptions for pregnant employees and those with chronic illnesses and other underlying conditions, but Beck did not fall into these categories. All other employees were expected to work and all leave had been cancelled.

Commissioner Bisiwe said, "What strikes me as odd is that the company showed no willingness to consider her request (for leave and then unpaid leave), check how much time she needed to be away, and what disruptions this would cause in the lab."

"It simply stopped her in her tracks. She was willing to sacrifice her salary to protect her family, but that offer was not even entertained."

The commissioner ruled that Ms Beck had a reasonable excuse for her absence, even though she was contractually obliged to work.

She said employers had a responsibility to manage the workplace by evaluating circumstances and not just performing a "tick box" exercise.

She ruled that the dismissal was substantively unfair and that Ms Beck must be reinstated.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier, Rebel Leader Ongwen
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.