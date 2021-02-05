Namibia: Erongo Gets Huge Donation to Fight Virus

The Bank of Namibia has donated medical equipment valued at N$1 million to the Erongo region. The donation was made through the office of the regional governor Neville Andre this week.

The central bank had donated medical equipment worth N$3 million to the health ministry to assist in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The national handover of this equipment was done by Bank of Namibia governor Johannes !Gawaxab last month and was received by the health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula.

Of the donated equipment, Erongo is due to receive N$1 million and is to be utilised in state hospitals. "As the Bank of Namibia, we stand in solidarity with the Namibian nation in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the years, the bank has been playing a vital role in the socio-economic wellbeing and continuous empowerment of our people in Namibia," deputy governor of central bank Ebson Uanguta said at the handover in Swakopmund.

The donated equipment includes oxygen machines with accessories and incubation kits and patient monitors.

"The donation is tailored to assist the various needs in our hospitals. Chief among them is the urgent need to protect our health workers who are at the forefront of this pandemic. Their role is to relieve suffering and save lives. The recent data, however, indicated that Covid-19 in patients among health workers is far greater than the general population. Without the equipment needed or their proper use, they too are increasingly susceptible to infections, for this reason, we need to do everything in our power to ensure adequate quantities and quality of PPE (personal protective equipment) for our health workers," Uanguta said.

He added with the spike in infections and hospitalisations, part of the donation is for equipment needed for clinical case management.

These medical devices are essential for the management of patients with severe acute respiratory infections experiencing breathing difficulties.

Speaking at the same handover, Andre said the donation could not have come at a better time.

"Covid-19 will still be in our midst for some time to come and every support and assistance will be welcomed in our effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and also other diseases that might come in our society," he said.