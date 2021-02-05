Nigeria: Don Jazzy, Waje, Others to Feature in Nancy Isime Show

5 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

As the countdown to the premiere of the second season of The Nancy Isime Show begins, the TV host has revealed celebrity guests fans can expect on the show. They include famed music producer Don Jazzy, actress Kate Henshaw, musicians Omawumi and Waje among others.

The show was earlier billed to return last year but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the schedule.

"The second season was shot just before the quarantine before coronavirus became a thing. There are not many changes. We just ensured that the quality is very good," said Isime on a recent chat.

The Nancy Isime Show is a potpourri of entertainment, ranging from games, interviews, performances and comedy. The show premiered on Nigerian TV in November 2019 and has warmed hearts across the country.

According to the actress, having a TV show has been a dream since 2016. It stemmed from the love for American TV shows such as The Oprah Winfrey Show and Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The second season is packed with 14 episodes and like her fans, Isime cannot wait to have a good time on the show.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Why I Was Forced to Flee Uganda - Feminist Activist Stella Nyanzi

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.