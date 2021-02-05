Nigeria: Cameroon-Nigeria - Growing Mutually Beneficial Support

5 February 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

President Paul Biya in a State House audience on February 4, 2021 received a special envoy of his Nigerian counterpart, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Cameroon and Nigeria are not only friendly and brotherly countries that share a long border and have historical, geographical and cultural links but also enjoy growing mutual support.

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria on February 4, 2021 dispatched his envoy to Yaounde, Ambassador Joseph Keshi to deliver a message to his Cameroonian counterpart, President Paul Biya. The message delivered during State House discussions President Paul Biya had with the Nigerian envoy served to further cement and diversify cooperation between the two countries. President Muhammadu Buhari in the message solicited Cameroon's support as Nigeria is vying for the post of Commissioner for Peace, Security and Politics in the African Union. The election will take place on Saturday, February 6, 2021 and the Nigerian President believes that Cameroon's support will ensure victory for his country's candidate.

Cameroon and Nigeria also have common concerns and cooperation in the areas of terrorism, security, health and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. These areas of common concern also featured in the discussions between President Paul Biya and the Nigerian envoy, Ambassador Joseph Keshi. With regard to the fight against terrorism, the two countries are all involved in the fight against the terrorist sect Boko Haram whose fighters have waged war in the North Eastern part of Nigeria and the Far North Region of Cameroon. Besides sharing intelligence on how to fight the terrorists, Cameroonian and Nigerian defence forces all fight Boko Haram within the framework of the Multinational Joint Task Force operating within the Lake Chad area that is the war front. The two countries also have a Cross-border security Commission which serves as framework for them to brainstorm and map out strategies on how to fight crime and other security issues along their common border.

