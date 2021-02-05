Namibia: Rooting for Cuban White Coats N Staff Reporter the Namibian Govt Has Nominated

The Namibian government has nominated the Cuban Medical Brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, the ministry of international relations announced yesterday.

The health workers, under the banner Henry Reeve Brigade, is a Cuban group of medical professionals established in 2005 with the mission of international medical solidarity, deployed worldwide in major health crises.

The Cubans have been assisting all over the world, including in countries such as China, Italy and South Africa, in the fight against Covid-19. There are at least 3 700 Cuban medical professionals dispatched around the globe in the fight against Covid-19. International relations minister Nandi-Ndaitwah said the nomination is rooted in the recognition of the brigade's extensive work of exporting Cuba's medical skills for the benefit of communities across the world. Nandi-Ndaitwah said Cabinet affirmed its support for the nomination of the brigade for the sought-after prize.

To this end, she said, her ministry last year December, fulfilled all requirements of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and submitted the nomination.

"While the brigade has been extensively involved in providing support to countries across the world since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the work around fighting global pandemics is not new to the brigade," Nandi- Ndaitwah said.

Previously, she said, the brigade also worked to combat Ebola in West Africa in 2014 and had focused support for the people of Haiti when they experienced a Cholera epidemic in 2010.

"Namibia recognises this as a consistent commitment to acknowledging health as a fundamental right and providing support in emergency situations with full appreciation for the risks humanitarian crises pose to peace and development," she stressed.

"Cuba has displayed global citizenship par excellence by espousing international solidarity despite the economic and financial embargo which severely constrains the country and this makes the brigade worthy of Namibia's nomination."

The South African government has also nominated the brigade. Between February and March, a committee will assess the nominations and prepare a shortlist.

In October, the Nobel Laureates are chosen, and the committee chooses the Nobel Peace Prize Laureates through a majority vote.