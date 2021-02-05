Namibia: Class of 2020 Praised for Resilience

Education minister Anna Nghipondoka has heaped praise on the class of 2020 for performing relatively well in last year's Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) ordinary and higher level despite challenging circumstances.

Schools such as St Joseph's RC High School in Khomas, Nehale Secondary School (Oshikoto), and Oshakati and Iipumbu secondary schools were severely hit by Covid-19, with scores of learners testing positive for the virus following the resumption of face-t0-face learning last year.

"For learners, educators, their families and communities, the loss of schooling erodes the social glue that holds everyday life together, and it also becomes a fertile ground for our learners to fall prey to social ills like alcohol, drugs, pregnancies, etc," said Nghipondoka.

Hence, we applaud the class of 2020 for their perseverance and persistence to make it through their final year. This cohort has given a true meaning to the word resilience.

Our graduates have bounced back and took charge of their learning amidst all the challenging situations they were exposed to. We congratulate them on their resilience and hard work."

The grade 12 NSSC (ordinary level) results of last year show a slight improvement of 0.4%, with the percentage of ungraded entries reduced to 0.5% when compared to 2019. A cumulative 63.5% was obtained in the NSSC (higher level) examination results indicating an improvement of 2.5% when compared to 61% in 2019.

The higher-level cohort, however, recorded a slight drop of 0.3% in English Second Language at grade 1, while improvements were noted in Mathematics (0.5%), Physical Science (0.4%) and Biology (0.4%). According to the higher level results, part-time candidates obtained a cumulative percentage of 44.6 over the three quality grades 1-3. Overall graded entries represent 79.8% and resulted in an improvement of 2.5% compared to 2019. "The ungraded subject entries dropped from 22.7% in 2019 to 20.2% in 2020 examinations. The performance of part-time candidates at this level may improve if the centres screen candidates entering for higher level subjects properly." Nghipondoka said teachers have challenges but also have an important job to do during this crisis, which is to protect, plan, motivate and continue to deliver and provide quality and equitable education.

"There was a slight improvement through the quality of grades which is a move in the right direction as having such an improvement resonates with quality efforts for quality learning outcomes," said Nghipondoka.

She stated that throughout the grades, the class of 2020 shows an improvement. "The interruption of the school calendar and face-to-face teaching has unleashed the urge for both the teachers and learners to give their best during the limited time at their disposal. It has paid off and with these results, we are convinced that it can be done, no matter the circumstances as long as all of us pull in the same direction," added Nghipondoka.

Status of grade 11

A total number of 21 648 NSSC ordinary level (new curriculum) candidates registered at 329 centres for the first time in the history of the country.

Their results have been provided to the schools through their respective regional education directorates by way of broadsheets.

"This decision was taken to enable the regions to do timely planning for the placement of the successful candidates to advance to subsidiary schools with the individual statements to be availed as from next week," informed Nghipondoka.

Misconduct during exams

Meanwhile, Nghipondoka said the results of some candidates were withheld pending investigations due to irregularities or malpractice, which were detected.

"In some cases, appropriate action has already been taken. This has to be done to protect the integrity of our national qualification and examination," said the disappointed Nghipondoka.

She urged examination officials to refrain from taking part in acts such as aiding candidates or being dishonest during examinations sessions and for candidates to study hard and take education seriously at all times.