Rwanda: Basketball - Star Shooting Guard Gasana Boosts National Team Camp

Rwanda's senior basketball team, which is preparing to take part in African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket) qualifiers later this month, is set to receive a major boost as US-based Kenneth Gasana is due to join camp.

The veteran shooting guard is expected to arrive in the country on Friday evening, Weekend Sport has learned.

The 36-year-old is then expected to join the rest of the team at Elevate Hotel, in Nyarutarama, where they are camping.

On Saturday, February 6, he is expected to take part in the team's training sessions in the morning and evening at Kigali Arena.

Having played for the national team since 2009, Gasana is the second longest-serving player in the current squad, after center Kami Kabange.

Interim coach Henry Mwinuka and his team are counting 13 days until the February window qualifiers kick off in Monastir, Tunisia. The tournament runs from February 17 to 21.

Besides Gasana, three other foreign-based players have already reported to camp namely; Sano Gasana (USA), Ntore Habimana (Canada) and US-based Axel Mpoyo.

Meanwhile, Dan Manzi Kimasa and Asborne Shema (both based in the US) have withdrawn from the squad after their clubs held onto them due to upcoming club commitments.

The team will depart Rwanda for Tunisia on February 11.

Players in camp:

Hubert Kabare Bugingo, Steven Hagumintwari, Kami Kabange, Elie Kaje, Dieudonne Ndizeye Ndayisaba, Jean-Paul Ndoli, Pascal Niyonkuru, Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Marius Tresor Ntwari, Sedar Sagamba, Olivier Shyaka, Axel Mpoyo and Sano Gasana.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas