Rwanda: Basketball - Star Shooting Guard Gasana Boosts National Team Camp

4 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda's senior basketball team, which is preparing to take part in African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket) qualifiers later this month, is set to receive a major boost as US-based Kenneth Gasana is due to join camp.

The veteran shooting guard is expected to arrive in the country on Friday evening, Weekend Sport has learned.

The 36-year-old is then expected to join the rest of the team at Elevate Hotel, in Nyarutarama, where they are camping.

On Saturday, February 6, he is expected to take part in the team's training sessions in the morning and evening at Kigali Arena.

Having played for the national team since 2009, Gasana is the second longest-serving player in the current squad, after center Kami Kabange.

Interim coach Henry Mwinuka and his team are counting 13 days until the February window qualifiers kick off in Monastir, Tunisia. The tournament runs from February 17 to 21.

Besides Gasana, three other foreign-based players have already reported to camp namely; Sano Gasana (USA), Ntore Habimana (Canada) and US-based Axel Mpoyo.

Meanwhile, Dan Manzi Kimasa and Asborne Shema (both based in the US) have withdrawn from the squad after their clubs held onto them due to upcoming club commitments.

The team will depart Rwanda for Tunisia on February 11.

Players in camp:

Hubert Kabare Bugingo, Steven Hagumintwari, Kami Kabange, Elie Kaje, Dieudonne Ndizeye Ndayisaba, Jean-Paul Ndoli, Pascal Niyonkuru, Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Marius Tresor Ntwari, Sedar Sagamba, Olivier Shyaka, Axel Mpoyo and Sano Gasana.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier, Rebel Leader Ongwen
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.