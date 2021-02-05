Rwanda: It Takes Many Iterations for a Woman to Succeed in Sports - Sitting Volleyball Referee Mukeshimana

5 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lydia Atieno

In male-dominated fields, sports being one of them, it is no news that women who seek to excel there face unique challenges, and Joy Happiness Mukeshimana is no exception.

As a woman referee in sitting volleyball for a decade now, Mukeshimana says she has had to overcome challenges that could have ended her career if she was not strong enough to withstand and focus on fulfilling her dream.

As she narrates, in her first two years, it was hard to take up her role with ease because many people did not believe in her as they were used to male carrying out such responsibilities.

"It was hard for anyone to wrap their head around the fact that I am a woman referee who can officiate the game as the first (main) referee. But, since I knew what I wanted and what was good for me, with time I proved that this was not just a man's job," she adds.

Today, 30-year-old Mukeshimana says people have gotten used to her, and most importantly, they are impressed with her work and she is able to comfortably a game of any calibre.

Besides, she adds, when one decides to focus on sports, especially women, they need to persevere because one can only start reaping the fruits after making a long term commitment and putting in work.

Dreaming it and doing it

Growing up, Mukeshimana loved sports but unfortunately, she didn't have anyone to inspire her to go for what her heart wanted.

Eventually, by watching sports a lot on television, she drew inspiration from different icons and their determination, and that is how she ended up in sports - first as a player, and later as a referee.

Mukeshimana is the most prominent woman referee in sitting volleyball in the country. / Photos: Courtesy

Mukeshimana, who also holds a bachelor's degree in biomedical laboratory sciences, tried out different disciplines while in secondary school, such as volleyball, basketball and football.

During her advanced level of high school at Gatagara High School - a school for the disabled, she couldn't find any other game apart from sitting volleyball, which was the most popular sport at the school.

"Since I loved sports, I took this as an opportunity to try out something new, which I came to love," she recalls.

Going by the international rules, you can't participate in games meant for disabled people when you have no disability, and because of this, Mukashemana could not get an opportunity to participate.

It was because of the situation that she decided to rather shift her focus on refereeing, and afterward joined the referees' commission in 2010. This, she says, is where her journey as a sitting volleyball referee officially started.

Five years down the line, she got a chance through the National Paralympics Committee (NPC) to participate in an international course as the only woman. And, after registering a great performance, she was offered a scholarship to study in Germany to learn more about disability sports.

Mukeshimana earned a professional certificate about disability sports in Germany.

Going forward, Mukashemana says with the experience she has as a referee in sitting volleyball, she wants to inspire the next generation of women referees.

Adding that apart from just being a referee, she also has skills in sports performance, sports medicine and sports psychology, which has benefited her and others involved in the industry.

And, as they say, learning is a never-ending journey. Mukashemana wants to continue learning and improving her standard and qualifications so her work can be more impactful and earn a living from it

Her message to people out there, especially young generation, is to chase their dreams, and not to purposely focus on money because "at the end of the day, money will come anyway."

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow Lydia_AtienoM

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier, Rebel Leader Ongwen

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.