Rwanda Needs Rwf12bn for Cervical Cancer Screening

The government is mobilising $13 million (approximately Rwf12bn) to conduct screening sessions for women aged between 30-49 for cervical cancer during the next five years, the Director of Cancer Diseases Unit Marc Hagenimana has said.

He said this on Thursday, February 4 during a webinar organised to discuss Rwanda's efforts towards cervical cancer elimination and breast cancer early detection on the occasion to mark World Cancer Day.

He explained that the funds would not only be used to raise community awareness but also to screen 70 per cent of the 1.4 million women in all health facilities.

So far, the government and its partners have mobilised $2m.

Covid-19 challenges

While one of the most important aspects of fighting these two cancers is early detection and treatment, Hagenimana said that the current Covid-19 global health crisis has blocked most women from going to health facilities for screening.

"With the economic instability some are facing, plus fears of contracting Covid-19 and also, failure to use the mechanisms in place to seek permission during the lockdown, we have seen a sharp decline in the number of women who come for screening," he said.

Hagenimana also pointed out the challenge where cancer screening is conflicting with other health priorities as more resources are being directed towards testing and treating.

"We are having a human resource shortage because some personnel has contracted the Covid-19 virus and this has shifted the focus to curative instead of prevention services," he said.

He warned of an impending rise in cancer cases if the attention given to Covid-19 is not shared with what he called a 'silent killer'.

"It's impossible to conduct training and meetings so it has been difficult for us to scale up screening services in more districts. We need to continue raising awareness despite Covid-19 because we do not know when it will be over," he said.

Positive steps

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Health in charge of Primary Healthcare, Lt. Col. Tharcisse Mpunga said that through vaccination, screening and treatment of precancerous lesions, when detected early, cervical cancer can be treated successfully.

He reminded that Rwanda has already made bold steps towards achieving global cervical cancer elimination targets having raised the vaccination of Human Papilloma Virus (which causes 70 per cent of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions) in young girls to 97 per cent in 2019.

"We are committed to keeping this coverage high as this is a strong pillar to achieve the elimination of cervical cancer," he said.

Mpunga said that the government was aware that establishing cancer-screening services should go hand in hand with improving treatment capacity to cater to an increasing number of cases.

He reminded that the cancer treatment facility is being upgraded while a new radiotherapy center was inaugurated last year, providing a final link to comprehensive cancer treatment in the country.

The capacity building of human resources for cancer care has also been prioritized in the 10-year Rwanda National Strategy for Health Professions Development.

"We are confident that with these new developments in improving cancer treatment capacity together with our strong health insurance schemes, we will be able to provide quality treatment to 90 per cent of women with invasive cervical cancer even before 2030," he said.

One-quarter of the global deaths from cervical cancer are in the World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa region. Most of these cases are diagnosed when the cancer is at a very advanced stage, thus reducing the chances of effective treatment.

