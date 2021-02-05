South Africa: IFP Devastated By News of Untimely Passing of Acting Inkosi Fana Mkhize

press release

The IFP is devastated by the news of the untimely passing of acting iNkosi Fana Mkhize, in Jolivet, iXobho, on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. INkosi Fana assumed his responsibilities as acting iNkosi after the demise of his brother, iNkosi Khekhe Mkhize, a few years ago.

He is the son of the late iNkosi Xhawulengweni kaBangizwe Mkhize. INkosi Xhawulengweni Mkhize worked closely with His Royal Highness, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, while he was the Chief Minister in the erstwhile KwaZulu Government. INkosi Mkhize reportedly passed on yesterday after a short illness, and the cause of his death has not been identified.

The IFP is concerned and saddened by the recent frequent losses of amakhosi, who are the custodians and pillars of culture in our communities.

The IFP regrettably notes that iNkosi Mkhize is the third iNkosi from the mighty 13 Mkhize clans to pass on in KwaZulu-Natal. Sadly, iNkosi Thamsanqa Mkhize of Enkweni, and iNkosi Kusakusa Mkhize of Isimahla, also recently passed away.

This news comes shortly after the loss of four other amakhosi in the province. We salute and applaud the immense contribution and dedication of our amakhosi in preserving cultural values and ubuntu-botho.

On behalf of IFP President, Honourable Velenkosini Hlabisa, we extend our heartfelt and deepest condolences to His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaNyangayeziwe, Prime Minister to Zulu Monarch and the Zulu Nation, Prince of KwaPhindangene, iNkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Chairperson of Traditional Leadership in KwaZulu-Natal, iNkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza and all amakhosi, izinduna and their respective Councils.

May his soul rest in peace.

Lala uphumule Zihlandlo kaGcwabe!

