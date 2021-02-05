South Africa: Covid-19 Vaccination Is the Social Justice Challenge of Our Time

opinion

The first Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in South Africa amid much fanfare - drowning out the voices of those asking why we are paying double for them in the first place, and why they are unlikely to help those who need them most.

Up to 70 countries will be able to vaccinate only one in 10 people against Covid-19 in 2021 due to the high cost of the vaccines and their lack of availability, according to a new report from Oxfam.

In what's being called a "global vaccine apartheid", wealthier nations (such as Canada) are buying up vaccine doses to vaccinate their populations up to five times over, while others (like South Africa) are having to pay almost 2.5 times more for vaccines and still don't have enough to go around.

This disparity has led organisations such as Amnesty International, Frontline AIDS, Global Justice Now and Oxfam to raise the red flag and join forces in a People's Vaccine Alliance. Their aim: to campaign for better access to vaccines and for pharmaceutical corporations to share their technology through the World Health Organisation Covid-19 Technology Access Pool, to enable the manufacture of billions more doses for all who need them.

The...