South Africa: There Is Nothing Surprising About Zuma's Conduct - Nor in Ace Magashule and the ANC's Enabling of It

opinion

The law must deal with Jacob Zuma and his blatant disregard of a ruling by the Constitutional Court when he elects to make himself unavailable at the Zondo Commission.

It is a ludicrous notion to even imagine that the African National Congress -- a governing party that is riddled with factional battles, self-interest and greed -- would be able to confront the delinquent that is former president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Mhlanganyelwa Zuma.

It's not surprising that the party's Secretary-General Elias Sekgobelo "Ace" Magashule would be perplexed by why South Africans would want Zuma to be held accountable. We can all remember how this very political party mobilised every resource available to intimidate, threaten and silence anyone who dared question whether Zuma was upholding his constitutional obligations.

With Friends Like These: Ace Magashule and the coalition of the wounded defending Jacob Zuma

Zuma has never taken his oath of office seriously, and in his period out of office, he has been quite happy to continue parading his doublespeak version on reality, fuelling factional battles, shoring up his position to avoid accountability and to continue to lie to the people of South Africa. After all, Zuma has always been an oathbreaker and so...