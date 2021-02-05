South Africa: Remembering Neil Aggett, the Modest Idealist Who Died for His Beliefs 39 Years Ago

analysis

On the 39th anniversary of Neil Aggett's death on Friday, 5 February, his sister and cousin reflect on a simple, modest man whose lived ideals would change history and hearts.

Had he lived you'd probably never have heard of him. Neil Aggett was never going to be a headline story or icon for someone's cause. But then he died, 39 years ago today.

Aggett was found hanging from the bars of his second floor cell in John Vorster Square police station on 5 February 1982. The first white man to die in detention in apartheid South Africa was going to make international news. That tens of thousands of black workers brought the city to a standstill at his funeral on 13 February was history and heart at a time when fear and loathing between the races was supposed to be truth.

The 28-year-old medical doctor was at the time of his death also an unpaid organiser for the African Food and Canning Workers Union. He'd work his usual hours at casualty at the then Baragwanath Hospital then start a shift at the union's offices in the city centre, catching naps on a bench, his colleagues remember.

A statement Aggett wrote...