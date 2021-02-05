South Africa: ANC's Ultimate Choice - Ace Magashule, or South Africa's Constitution

opinion

Ace Magashule's view of the legal world is at war with the vision of the Constitution: A non-racial, non-sexist democracy based on the values of freedom, equality, dignity, and transparency and accountability of government.

The ANC Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, who knows a thing or two about the criminal justice system, told the media that there was nothing wrong with Jacob Zuma's recent defiant statement that he would not comply with subpoenas issued by the Zondo Commission and that, in so ordering, the Constitutional Court was nothing but a political instrument.

Indeed, Magashule went further to say, "Why should we suspend a person who believes in what he believes in? Why should we call him into order when he's done nothing wrong?"

He was also reported as saying that Zuma was a South African who "has his own rights".

Don't want to see ads?

Let us not dwell on the obvious point that the speaker of these words is himself charged with a series of corruption charges but does not consider that there is a need to take "garden leave" until his trial is completed. He holds a most senior position in the ANC; indeed he is the public face of...