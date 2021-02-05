South Africa: Clear and Present Danger - Jacob Zuma's Defiance of the Rule of Law Puts Us On a Perilous Path

opinion

The current saga of Zuma vs Zondo Commission vs Constitutional Court has all the hallmarks of a clear constitutional crisis and provides ample chance for opportunists to take the country back to the abyss of anarchy, despotism and lawlessness.

"You can roughly locate any community in the world somewhere along a scale running all the way from democracy to despotism." This is a line from Encyclopaedia Britannica's 1946 film, Despotism. Which way is South Africa running?

"Ours is a young democracy. It is a constitutional state, the supreme law of which is a Constitution that is an extremely progressive one by world standards. Like all Constitutions, it sets out the basic framework of the system of governance in this country. It also provides a blueprint of the type of South Africa we aspire to become, it thus tells us, in broad terms, what we are, how we are governed, what our rights and entitlements are and also what our responsibilities or obligations are. Implicit in its provisions, however, is a vision of what we can be."

These words were famously penned by the late Deputy Judge President of the Constitutional Court of South Africa Justice Pius Langa in his journal...