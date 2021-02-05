South Africa: Clear and Present Danger - Jacob Zuma's Defiance of the Rule of Law Puts Us On a Perilous Path

4 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

The current saga of Zuma vs Zondo Commission vs Constitutional Court has all the hallmarks of a clear constitutional crisis and provides ample chance for opportunists to take the country back to the abyss of anarchy, despotism and lawlessness.

"You can roughly locate any community in the world somewhere along a scale running all the way from democracy to despotism." This is a line from Encyclopaedia Britannica's 1946 film, Despotism. Which way is South Africa running?

"Ours is a young democracy. It is a constitutional state, the supreme law of which is a Constitution that is an extremely progressive one by world standards. Like all Constitutions, it sets out the basic framework of the system of governance in this country. It also provides a blueprint of the type of South Africa we aspire to become, it thus tells us, in broad terms, what we are, how we are governed, what our rights and entitlements are and also what our responsibilities or obligations are. Implicit in its provisions, however, is a vision of what we can be."

These words were famously penned by the late Deputy Judge President of the Constitutional Court of South Africa Justice Pius Langa in his journal...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier, Rebel Leader Ongwen
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.