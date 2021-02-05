South Africa: Migrants in SA Fear Being Excluded From the Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign

5 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Patrick Egwu

Undocumented immigrants have in the past experienced what they describe as 'medical xenophobia' - and they say it's in the best interests of South Africa that they are also immunised against the coronavirus.

While South Africans look forward to the arrival of the vaccines, the migrant community is increasingly worried whether they will have access.

On 1 February, South Africa received its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines - a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India. Another 500,000 doses are expected to arrive later this month.

Once the vaccine has been approved by the SA Health Products and Regulatory Authority it will be administered to the country's frontline health workers. This will mark the beginning of a nationwide mass vaccination campaign as part of the government's measures to combat the pandemic.

Last week, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said only South African citizens would receive the vaccine during the roll-out, saying the government did not have the capacity to assist undocumented nationals.

"All you need when you go [for a shot] is to show that you have got an ID. That you are a South African registered voter. For...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

