South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 3 751 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

Today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 466 767.
Province
Total cases for 04 February 2021
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
192467
13,1
Free State
76997
5,2
Gauteng
391798
26,7
KwaZulu-Natal
318797
21,7
Limpopo
58958
4,0
Mpumalanga
66350
4,5
North West
57911
3,9
Northern Cape
32302
2,2
Western Cape
271187
18,5
Unknown
0,0
Total
1466767
100,0
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 400 319 with 31 032 new tests recorded since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
4 752 130
57%
14 865
48%
PUBLIC
3 648 189
43%
16 167
52%
Total
8 400 319
31 032
Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 261 COVID-19 deaths: Eastern Cape 44, Free State 12, Gauteng 53, Kwa-Zulu Natal 56, Limpopo 11, North West 42, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 41 which brings the total to 45 605 deaths
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 327 186, representing a recovery rate of 90,5%
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
10871
178 949
2 647
Free State
2786
65 440
8 771
Gauteng
8490
374 193
9 115
KwaZulu-Natal
8925
267 856
42 016
Limpopo
1422
54 011
3 525
Mpumalanga
1018
61 546
3 786
North West
1008
48 960
7 943
Northern Cape
597
28 163
3 542
Western Cape
10488
248 068
12 631
Total
45 605
1 327 186
93 976