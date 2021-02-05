South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 3 751 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

Today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 466 767.

Province

Total cases for 04 February 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

192467

13,1

Free State

76997

5,2

Gauteng

391798

26,7

KwaZulu-Natal

318797

21,7

Limpopo

58958

4,0

Mpumalanga

66350

4,5

North West

57911

3,9

Northern Cape

32302

2,2

Western Cape

271187

18,5

Unknown

0,0

Total

1466767

100,0

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 400 319 with 31 032 new tests recorded since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

4 752 130

57%

14 865

48%

PUBLIC

3 648 189

43%

16 167

52%

Total

8 400 319

31 032

Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 261 COVID-19 deaths: Eastern Cape 44, Free State 12, Gauteng 53, Kwa-Zulu Natal 56, Limpopo 11, North West 42, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 41 which brings the total to 45 605 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 327 186, representing a recovery rate of 90,5%

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

10871

178 949

2 647

Free State

2786

65 440

8 771

Gauteng

8490

374 193

9 115

KwaZulu-Natal

8925

267 856

42 016

Limpopo

1422

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

54 011

3 525

Mpumalanga

1018

61 546

3 786

North West

1008

48 960

7 943

Northern Cape

597

28 163

3 542

Western Cape

10488

248 068

12 631

Total

45 605

1 327 186

93 976