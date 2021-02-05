Nigeria: Ganduje Cautions Against Inciting Preaching

5 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has cautioned Islamic scholars to desist from making inciting statements, which are capable of breaching the peace, while preaching.

Ganduje made the call on Thursday in Kano when he met with Imams of Juma'at Mosque and other Islamic clerics in the state.

He reminded the clerics of their roles in the society, saying that they should always strive to be shining examples both in words and in deeds.

He also appealed to the Imams to fashion out ways that would propagate genuine teachings of the religion.

"Prophet Muhammad preached peace, love and unity and as true followers of Islam, we are to emulate same so that we can enjoy both here and in eternity," he explained.

The governor urged Nigerians to tolerate one another, live in peace with one another, irrespective of religious, cultural and ethnic differences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kano State Government has banned an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabar Nasir-Kabara, allegedly over his inciting preaching.

A statement by the government directed all broadcast stations and social media platforms to stop airing preaching, sermons and any other religious discussions likely to cause a breach of the peace of the state.

It also directed security agencies to ensure full compliance and take decisive action against erring persons or groups found flouting the order. (NAN)

