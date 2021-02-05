Nigeria: SPW Chairman Cries Out After Losing Money to Yahoo Boys

5 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Odama

The Chairman, Nasarawa State office of the Special Public Works, Dr Kassim Mohammad Thursday raised alarm over the activities of fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys in the state.

The former member of Nasarawa State House of Assembly told Journalists in Lafia that the fraudsters have took over his accounts and cleared his entire money.

According to him, the Yahoo-boys have developed a new mechanism that helps them hack into people's accounts.

The SPW Chairman stated that he has since submitted complaint to the management of all his banks as well as the state command of the Nigeria police adding that he saw an alert of N150, 000 in one of his account last Tuesday from a source he could not identify thereby putting his account at risk.

According to the complaint letter to the bank notifying the management of the transfer of N150,000 from his account, Kassim said "I wish to write and bring to your notice that at about 4:23pm on Tuesday, 2/02/2021, "I received an alert of 150,000 only from my account from unidentified account number 2176990631 named one Bello Jibrin Isa.

"I sincerely denounce the transaction and call on the authority of the bank in Lafia branch to act immediately".

The APC Chieftain stated that he has not transacted any business with anybody to warrant the N150, 000 adding that he has not submitted the said bank account to anybody for any transaction.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved.

