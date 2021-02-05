South Africa: North West Declares Special Provincial Official Funeral for Mme Rebecca Kotane

press release

The funeral of struggle stalwart Mme Rebecca Kotane, which will be held this Saturday, 06 February 2021 at Pella village outside Zeerust in the North West Province, has been declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 by President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mme Rebecca Kotane (108), who was the wife to the late struggle icon and the former General-Secretary of the SACP, Moses Mauwane Kotane passed away this past Sunday, a few days before turning 109 years on 12 February 2021.

North West Premier, Prof. Tebogo Job Mokgoro will together with other dignitaries including Ministers Blade Nzimande and Lindiwe Sisulu, deliver speeches and messages of condolences as part of the funeral proceedings.

The Eulogy will be delivered by Former President, His Excellency Kgalema Motlanthe.

Ma Kotane participated in the defiance campaigns in 1950s and the mobilisation towards the adoption of Freedom Charter in 1955. She was part of a group of women who played a leading role during the 9 August 1956 Women's March to the Union Buildings, and was among the women who were detained by the apartheid regime.

A Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 is accorded to distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of South Africa on request by the Premier of a province. As a sign of respect, the President has instructed that all National Flags be flown at half-mast in the North West on the day of the funeral of Mama Rebecca Kotane.

The funeral service will start at 07h00 and all Alert Level 3 Lockdown regulations, including the attendance of only 50 people will be observed.

The funeral service will be streamed live on the North West Office of the Premier Facebook page.