Nigeria: Covid-19 - NCDC Registers 14 Deaths, 1,340 New Infections in One Day

5 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 1,340 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 136,030.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has so far tested 1,302,410 people since the COVID-19 index case was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020.

The NCDC also confirmed additional 14 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of those who had succumbed to the disease to 1,632.

The agency said the new infections were recorded in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC said that FCT topped the list with 320 infections, followed by Lagos 275, Rivers 117 and Oyo 100 cases.

Other states where the new infections took place were Akwa Ibom-57, Ogun-51, Ebonyi-48, Benue-44, Adamawa-42, Imo-38, Kwara-35, Gombe-32, Kaduna-31, Edo-29, Osun-29, Kano-24, Ekiti-15, Katsina-14, Delta-13, Nasarawa-13, Jigawa-10 and Sokoto-3.

The NCDC put the number of recoveries at 110,449, with additional 1,792 people discharged across the country in the last 24 hours.

It added that those discharged on Thursday included 824 community recoveries in Lagos State, 448 in FCT and 142 in Plateau, all managed in line with prescribed guidelines.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide.

The NCDC said that at this stage, amid the surge in infections and the emergence of new transmissible variants of the virus, the use of mask was not just a fact of life, but a critical tool in slowing the spread of the virus until the people are vaccinated.

"For a mask to do its job, it should fit closely to your face, shielding your nose and mouth completely. A number of widely available cloth masks now feature adjustable nose wires and ear loops to help you achieve a better fit.

"If the mask is not fitted well and there are large gaps around your nose or to the side of your cheeks or under your chin, then you've defeated the purpose," the NCDC explained.

The public health agency emphasised that people should try to avoid touching their mask as much as possible.

"When you need to handle it, it's best to only touch the ear loops or, if necessary, the portion of material that sits under your chin.

"There's a lot of contaminants in the air, so that's going to be on the front of your mask. And then you're going to be putting your hand on that and then touching your face," it warned.

The NCDC recommended that people should thoroughly sanitise or wash their hands before and after touching a contaminated or a used mask.

NAN

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Why I Was Forced to Flee Uganda - Feminist Activist Stella Nyanzi

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.