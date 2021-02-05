Liberia: Happy Birthday to Reuben-Managing Editor

5 February 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Saturday February 6, 2021 is your natal day. The management and staffs of The New Republic Newspaper and the Media Link International wish you all the best in your new age.

It's our prayer that God will continue to strengthen, favor you and his grace will continue to be with you. We also wish you longevity.

Again Happy Pre-birthday, Mr. Waylaun.

From The New Republic Newspaper and Media Link International and your wife (Mrs. Grace Kpoblie-Waylaun and your children; Reuben Sei Waylaun, Jr., Roger Wonsein Waylaun, Rachel Waylaun & George S. L. Kpoblie respectively).

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier, Rebel Leader Ongwen

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.