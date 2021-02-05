Nigeria: Breaking - CBN Directs Banks to Shutdown Crypto Accounts

5 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) and Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) local financial institutions against having any transactions in crypto or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.

The apex bank disclosed this today in a letter to all DMBs, OFIs and NBFIs. The regulator noted that "breaches of this directive will attract severe regulatory sanctions."

The circular signed by Director of Banking Supervision, Bello Hassan stated:" The CBN circular of January 12, 2017 ref

FPRIDIRGENT R/06/010 which DMBs, NBFIs and OFIs and members of the public on the risks associated with transactions in crypto currency refers.

"Further to other regulatory directive on the subject, the bank hereby wishes to remind regulated institutions that dealing in crypto currencies or facilitating payment from cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited.

"Accordingly, or DMBs, OFIs, NBFIs, are advised to identify persons and /or entities transacting in or operating crypto currency exchanges within their system and ensure that such accounts are closed immediately."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier, Rebel Leader Ongwen
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.