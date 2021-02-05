Kenya: Saving the Mountain Bongo, a Rare Antelope At Risk of Extinction

5 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Faustine Ngila

Uncomfortable with our presence, they take shade under thickets of foliage at the foot of Mt Kenya. One of them abruptly dashes in front of us in fright and sheepishly disappears into a canopy.

These are the Mountain Bongo antelopes that are threatened by imminent extinction, with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) labelling them critically endangered. They are the only ones left on the planet, 100 in number and they can only be found in Kenya.

The coppery brown animals with white stripes and spiral horns have in the past been under the constant danger of poaching, with communities living in Karuiria and Kiandongoro in Nyeri County using salt licks and pit traps to capture them in the 1970s.

Other factors that have consistently threatened the Bongos are habitat fragmentation, predation pressure, diseases and hunger.

But the government is moving fast to protect the rare antelope, previously endemic to the Aberdares, Mt Kenya, Cherangani Hills and the Mau Forests Complex, by confining all of them in a special sanctuary in Mt Kenya.

The Ministry of Tourism, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Kenya Forest Service and the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy have teamed up to set aside 776 acres of forest land for the creation of the Mawingu Mountain Bongo Sanctuary.

Extinct in Uganda

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala says competing interests such as human settlement, agriculture, illegal logging and climate change have had a devastating effect on the survival of the antelopes.

"The focus on wildlife protection has always been on the larger animals, the smaller ones such as roan antelopes are being ignored. That is why we are creating a special ecological zone for the Mountain Bongos as we try to increase their population," he said when he launched the sanctuary.

According to Patrick Omondi, Director of Biodiversity and Research at KWS, the government has been working with DNA scientists for bio-scientific approval of bringing all Bongo antelopes in the world to Kenya.

"The Mountain Bongo population has declined from approximately 500 individuals in the 1970s to just 100. This species has been declared extinct in Uganda. We picked a few from the US and brought them here," he said.

The Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy's Bongo Rehabilitation programme was named in 2016 among the three most important wildlife projects worldwide by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier, Rebel Leader Ongwen
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.