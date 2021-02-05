Gambia: Need for Religious Unity!

5 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
opinion

There is a popular saying that unity is strength. And the biggest strength of mankind lies in our unwavering unity and togetherness. Thus, promoting unity and togetherness should be our moral duty as Muslims and believers of one of the largest religions in the world.

Constant division among our religious leaders is not doing justice to Muslims believers in the country.

Just few months ago, former leadership of the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council (GSIC) held a congress where Gunjur-born Saudi trained scholar, Essa Darboe was elected new president.

In build to the said congress, Rawdatul Majaalis, a breakaway group from the GSIC accused the former executives of GSIC of overstaying in office and its non-discrimination when it comes to voting new executive of the council.

They advanced series of reasons to justify their breakaway. Among the reasons is that they wanted to ensure there is transparency and justice in running the affairs of council.

Since GSIC belongs to all Muslims in the country, they felt that anything that relates to election of new executive should be a collective one.

Let's not forget the foundation for any sustainable and meaningful body depends on our ability to communicate compromise and unite. Division in our religious will only tear us apart and even could weaken our faith. Let's remind ourselves that it is our collective responsibility to stand up against matters that have looming potential to divide people. And those who should put-out the fire should not start it. As Muslims we should stop castigating one another and participate in issues that can unite the country.

What we should always put in mind is that the formation of the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council was conceived based on positive and genuine reasons. Back in 1992, religious leaders saw the need to have an umbrella body that will further propagate and nurture Islamic values, thereby according Muslims in the country to speak with one voice.

These lofty ideals should not be neglected but remember at times.

Religious leaders have a great role to play when it comes to preaching peace and unity. And let's learn to show love and care towards one another.

" Division in our religious will only tear us apart and even could weaken our faith.."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.