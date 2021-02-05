Gambia: Solomon Kamfrom Continues Impressive Form in Bangladesh

Gambian international Solomon Kamform has continued his impressive form for his Bangladeshi side Sheikh Jamal as he scored a brace during their 3-2 away win over Saif SC in their week-five fixtures of the Bangladesh Premier League played at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old scored his brace (two goals) in the 75th and 90th minutes through the penalty spot to move his side to third position with 12 points.

Due to his fine form since moving to Sheikh Jamal, Solomon has been given the Number 10 jersey and promoted as the team's captain.

The former Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) player has now scored three goals and provided three assists in four matches for Sheikh Jamal in the Bangladesh top flight league.

Sheikh Jamal Football Club has three Gambian international players in their books in midfielder Solomon Kanform and former Real de Banjul duo Suleiman Sillah and Pa Omar Jobe.