Gambia/Senegal: Gambia Faces Senegal in Wafu Zone a U-17 Tourney Opener Today

The Gambia U-17 team is set to face Senegal in the opening match of the 2021 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A U-17 football tournament today, Friday at the Stade Lat Dior at 2p.m.

The Darling Scorpions played series of test matches with the country's league clubs prior to their opening group clash with the Young Terranga Lions in the sub-regional biggest football showpiece.

Coach Abdoulie Bojang and his charges will tussle to whip Senegal in their opening group game to clutch the significant three points before brawling with Mauritania in their final group fixture to fancy their chances of reaching the semi-final of the tournament.

Senegal will fray to daze The Gambia in their opening group game to snatch the vital three points to increase their hopes of reaching the semi-final of the competition.

The tournament will serve as qualifiers for the 2021 Africa U-17 Youth Championship to be staged in Morocco in September 2021.