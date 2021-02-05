Gambia: Gunjur Mini Stadium Construction Project At Perimeter Fencing Stage

Gunjur Mini Stadium construction project is currently at perimeter fencing stage after the completion of blocks mauling.

The Kombo South coastal town biggest football arena construction project is sponsored by the world's football governing body (FIFA) and coordinated by The Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

The football ground will have a grass pitch, dressing rooms and pavilions.

Meanwhile, the football field is expected to host nawetan, league and international matches after the completion of the project.