Comoros Elect New Federation President

Said Ali Said Athouman has been elected the new president of the Comoros Football Federation, with a four year mandate until 2025.

It follows two years of football in the island nation being run by a normalisation committee appointed by FIFA.

The 56-year-old Athouman won an unanimous vote of the 62 delegates at a congress at which was observed FIFA's Africa delegate Veron Mosengo-Omba and Confederation of African Football executive committee member Souleiman Hassan Waberi from Djibouti.

Also elected was a new nine-member executive committee.