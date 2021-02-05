Comoros Elect New Federation President

4 February 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Said Ali Said Athouman has been elected the new president of the Comoros Football Federation, with a four year mandate until 2025.

It follows two years of football in the island nation being run by a normalisation committee appointed by FIFA.

The 56-year-old Athouman won an unanimous vote of the 62 delegates at a congress at which was observed FIFA's Africa delegate Veron Mosengo-Omba and Confederation of African Football executive committee member Souleiman Hassan Waberi from Djibouti.

Also elected was a new nine-member executive committee.

