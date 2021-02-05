Namibia: Rape Accused Ex-MP Moved to Seeis

Former Okahandja regional councillor and ex-parliamentarian Steve Biko Booys has been transferred to the Seeis police station holding cells following his maiden appearance in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court on sex crime charges.

Booys, who is also a former National Council member, is accused of raping a relative last month. Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed Booys succeeded in convincing authorities that his life was in danger at the Okahandja police cells where he was initially detained following his arrest early this week. The former councillor is facing four charges, two counts of rape and incest.

"The suspect has been remanded in custody and he is expected to make his next court appearance on 8 April for further investigations," said Shikwambi. During his appearance in court, Booys' defence lawyer Trevor Brockerhoff indicated his client should be detained at Seeis outside Windhoek, rather than at Okahandja, as Booys is "a politically exposed person" and it is feared that his life might be endangered at his hometown.

The State is alleging Booys raped a 21-year-old woman at Okahandja on 16 and 17 January this year. It is also alleged that the complainant was raped while she was under the influence of intoxicating liquor or a substance that mentally incapacitated her.

The magistrate ordered that Booys should remain in custody after public prosecutor Veruka Njembo opposed the granting of bail, due to fear that Booys would interfere with the investigation of his case if released. Njembo also said it would not be in the public interest or the interest of the administration of justice to have Booys released on bail, as that may send a wrong message to society, taking into account the scale of violence against women in Namibia.