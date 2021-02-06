Nigeria: Ian Mourns Owhefere, Says He Was Passionate Representative

The Isoko Advancement Network, IAN, a socio-cultural pressure group has commiserated with the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and members of the State House of Assembly, Isoko nation and the Owhefere family over the demise of the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tim Kome Owhefere.

The group in a statement titled 'a painful exit,' said that it received the news of Owhefere's untimely demise with "shock and total dismay", adding that, the deceased who was at a time a member of the IAN, was "passionate about the common good and the overall development of his constituency."

In the statement signed by its Chairman, Chief Paul Odhomor, IAN said: "His exit is painful and a great loss to the Isoko nation. We take solace in his life hereafter and hereby commiserate with the immediate family, Isoko Political Class, the Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly and Deltans in general. We pray

God Almighty to grant his soul eternal rest."