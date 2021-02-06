Nigeria: Displaced Persons Hail Buhari Over Refugee Commission's Resettlement City

Beneficiaries of the Resettlement City Project of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), have commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Commission for lifting their lives, through the initiative.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke during the ground-breaking ceremony of the project at Amarwa Village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State recently, said they have lived in displaced persons' camps for almost a decade.

Ramatu Abu, one of the displaced widows said, her husband was killed in an attack by insurgents in 2012 and she has been at the displaced persons' camp since then with her four children.

"My husband was killed in an attack many years ago and he left me with four children, the eldest is 17 years now and I have been the one catering for them in this camp since then. I have totally forgotten what a proper shelter feels like, it will be a dream come true to settle in one of these houses. May Allah blesses the President and the commission for help", Ramatu added.

Another displaced person, Madu Ibrahim, 45, said, he has been jumping from one camp to another for seven years after the insurgents attacked his village and left with his wife.

"My village was attacked 7 years ago and they kidnapped my wife, I have been jumping from one camp to another with my children; all five boys. I am now their father and their mother. Most times, I sleep outside in the cold, so the tent will be enough for them", he lamented.

"I can't thank the President and the commission enough for this wonderful project, it will be the happiest moments for us all, to go back to our homes and earn a living for ourselves", he concluded.

On her part, Fatimata Muhammad said, it will be a dream come true for her and her family to go back to their lives of dignity, staying in a house and catering for themselves.

"I have lived in one of these camps for 6 years with my husband and eight children, I am happy the govt has come to our aid now. It is my prayers that we all live to see the day these houses will be completed", she added.

The Chairman of Kawar Maila camp, Inusa Buba, who spoke on behalf of the displaced persons of the camp, also commended the commission for the project and added that giving them shelter will be the biggest contribution to their lives as displaced persons.

He then thanked the president for showing continuous care and concern to the displaced persons in Borno state and Nigeria as a whole.