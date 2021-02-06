Morocco: Young Sahrawi Found Dead in Hospital in Occupied City of El-Aaiun

El-Aaiun (Occupied Territories) — Sahrawi human rights sources told Sahrawi News Agency (SPS) that the family of young Sahrawi Mohamed-Salem Faheem, who had been missing for more than 20 days in mysterious circumstances, on Friday morning found his decomposed body in a hospital in the occupied city of El-Aaiun,.

The same sources added, the body of the young Sahrawi was found 22 days after his death, decomposed in a dead body storage that lacked refrigeration in the so-called Hassan bin Al Mahdi hospital, which reflects the negligence and aggressiveness of the hospital staff towards Sahrawis.

Minister of Affairs of the Occupied Sahrawi Territories and Communities Abroad, Mohamed El-Wali Akeik, said in a statement to Algerian News Agency (APS), "the killing of young Sahrawi Mohamed-Salem Faheem was not the first case, and it will not be the last case under the repressive practices of the Moroccan occupation," denouncing "hiding the body of the young Sahrawi in hospital for a long time, although his family asked about him in the health center and in all facilities."

The Sahrawi minister added, "it is likely that the Moroccan occupation administration was involved in his killing since it concealed his death".