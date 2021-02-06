Morocco: Young Sahrawi Found Dead in Hospital in Occupied City of El-Aaiun

6 February 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

El-Aaiun (Occupied Territories) — Sahrawi human rights sources told Sahrawi News Agency (SPS) that the family of young Sahrawi Mohamed-Salem Faheem, who had been missing for more than 20 days in mysterious circumstances, on Friday morning found his decomposed body in a hospital in the occupied city of El-Aaiun,.

The same sources added, the body of the young Sahrawi was found 22 days after his death, decomposed in a dead body storage that lacked refrigeration in the so-called Hassan bin Al Mahdi hospital, which reflects the negligence and aggressiveness of the hospital staff towards Sahrawis.

Minister of Affairs of the Occupied Sahrawi Territories and Communities Abroad, Mohamed El-Wali Akeik, said in a statement to Algerian News Agency (APS), "the killing of young Sahrawi Mohamed-Salem Faheem was not the first case, and it will not be the last case under the repressive practices of the Moroccan occupation," denouncing "hiding the body of the young Sahrawi in hospital for a long time, although his family asked about him in the health center and in all facilities."

The Sahrawi minister added, "it is likely that the Moroccan occupation administration was involved in his killing since it concealed his death".

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.