Africa: Update Covid-19 05 February 2021

6 February 2021
World Health Organization (Geneva)

One hundred, and ninety-eight (198) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4842 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases sixteen thousand, one hundred, and eighty-six (16186). To date, eleven thousand, six hundred, and seventeen (11617) patients have recovered, including two hundred, and sixty-five (265) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is four thousand, three hundred, and fifty-six (4356) and two hundred, and thirteen (213) deaths. The 3 new deaths are all male, two of 80, and 52 years in Kigali, and another of 45 years old in Nyagatare District.

The new cases are in Kigali (66), Nyamagabe (20), Bugesera (19), Muhanga (12), Nyagatare (12), Gatsibo (11) Ruhango (9), Karongi (7), Gisagara (6), Rulindo (6), Gicumbi (5), Kamonyi (5), Rubavu (4), Kirehe (3), Ngororero (3), Huye (2), Burera (2), Gakenke (2), Rutsiro (2), Musanze (1), and Rusizi (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone: 114 (toll-free);

Whatsapp message to: +250788202080;

E mail: callcenter [at] rbc.gov.rw.

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

