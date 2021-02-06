Ethiopia: Conflicts and Regional Leadership in the Chaotic Hoa

opinion

The Horn of Africa (HoA) sometimes raises a metaphorical question whether its name contributed to its conflicts. 'Shall we get rid of the horn from the name?' some ask, allegorically. The adjectives "conflict ridden" and "war torn" have been associated with this region for decades.

The region is most of the time associated with conflicts and, as a result, human sufferings. Adding insult to injury, relatively stable nations like Ethiopia and Kenya are facing internal and external threats of conflicts causing more fragility in the region.

But, beyond the internal and external national interest factors driving conflict within and between nations of the Horn, alien interests from various powers from across the globe also play significant roles in the conflicts and wars in the region.

Although the region has never been off the eyes of the international community for its conflicts and nonstop wars, the recent war in Tigray region in Ethiopia has brought it renewed attention. Since the onset of fighting on November 4, 2020, the international community has focused on the "law enforcement operation" as the government called it. On one hand, this was because of the risk it carried to spill over to the region in general.

Similarly, following the withdrawal of the United Nations and the African Union hybrid force (UNAMID) in Darfur, conflicts have resumed and displacements started anew in Sudan starting from December 31, 2020.

On the other hand, apart from the security threats posed by Al Shabaab in Somalia, the border conflict between Kenya and Somalia is rapidly spiraling into a highly concerning matter. The border dispute between Somalia and Kenya concerns section of the Indian Ocean that is said to contain sizable amount of oil and gas deposits. Somalia urges that its borderline from the semi-autonomous Jubbaland should go straight to the section of the ocean, demarcating huge part of the claimed territory within its territory. Kenya, on the other hand, wants the border to make a turn at some point so that it takes large section of the resource rich ocean. This has, at times, caused military standoffs between the two nations apart from recalling respective ambassadors in each country.

Situated at a weaker position for bilateral negotiations given its security challenges and institutional deficiencies, Somalia has referred the matter to the International Court of Justice for resolution. It is still waiting for a hearing since being referred to The Hague in 2014.

The situation got worse recently as armed groups in Jubbaland fought the Somali National Army. The federal government of Somalia officially accused the Kenyan government of interfering in Somalia's internal affairs during the 38th Extraordinary Assembly of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government in Djibouti. The Somali government accused Kenya of training and arming the armed group in Jubbaland. IGAD responded by sending a fact finding mission to the two countries. The findings that exonerated Kenya off the accusations were rubbished by Somalia that has since defeated the Jubbaland armed group and controlled the area.

However, tensions are still high as Somalia has threatened to leave IGAD in opposition of the findings of the fact finding mission. There are still reports of military buildup in the Jubbaland area especially from the Somali side.

The widely reported involvement of the Eritrean forces in the conflict in Ethiopia has also triggered a new wave of questions as to what the future holds for Ethio-Eritrean relations. This is also hugely linked to the undelimitated borderlines that were decided by the Algiers Accord agreed up on by the two countries. Even though PM Abiy Ahmed (PhD) of Ethiopia has declared his administration's commitment for the full implementation of the Accord, there has not been a concrete action taken so far to demarcate the border. But since the start of the war in Tigray on November 4, 2020, unconfirmed reports are coming out of the border area that the areas of contention have been controlled by Eritrean forces without prior discussions with the public.

In addition to this, the South Sudan warring parties live in uncertain times as every agreement signed and every truce reached has not been respected so far.

Engulfed with so many conflicts, the region also features superpower rivalry where only four countries in the Horn host 10 foreign military bases. Both western and non-western forces build military bases in the region to have influence in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden areas. Global powers like China, Russia, Turkey and the US are using these bases as show of force among themselves.

The presence of these bases has been a concern for African Union's Peace and Security Council which indicated that the inability of hosting nations to control the flow of weapons and other equipment to and from these bases poses security challenges. In 2016, while expressing fears of the growing presence of these bases in some African countries, the continental body urged countries to critically observe their agreements whenever they allow for the establishment of a foreign military base on their soil.

Although it would be difficult to put straight forward answers to what causes the conflicts in the Horn of Africa, some take it back to the time the regional borderlines were drawn by the European colonial powers. Especially concerning the Somali people in East Africa that were dispersed into Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya, Carolyne Mutisya states that, "the resultant division of people and fractured cultural areas form the basis of contemporary conflicts, particularly among the border populations in most African countries."

In addition, "The refugees, illegal immigrants, and the Kenya Somalis form an extensive network for the Somali ethnic group within the region, which makes it easy for Al Shabaab to recruit fighters from within this network. This protracted refugee situation in Kenya and the open border between Kenya and Somalia allows the Somali-based Al Shabaab terrorists to blend in with the refugees and move freely across the border. Meanwhile, the political instability in Somalia provides a favorable environment for terrorist training that poses enormous security challenges to Kenya and other neighboring countries," Mutisya found out.

Samuel Makinda on the other hand researched the nexus between conflict and the superpowers. Makinda highlighted that, "the current conflict in the Horn of Africa is in many respects both regional and global. It is regional in the sense that its major driving forces are embedded in the nature of the states within this region, although this observation looks like an understatement in view of the fact that most of these states were themselves created by external forces. The conflict has acquired a global dimension, on the other hand, because of the level of the involvement of external actors, particularly the two competing powers - the US and China. What are the implications of superpower involvement? At the regional level, this conflict directly concerns four countries, namely Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Somalia. One major characteristic of these countries is their possession of a certain proportion of the Somali people, something which most African historians regard as an accident of history."

Mehari Tadele, a researcher of foreign policy and politics in the Horn of Africa, observed in 2017 that Ethiopia is a regional power in the making and "the country is a key player in the Horn of Africa and, despite recent internal conflict, crucial for maintaining stability in the region. Its government engages robustly at the regional and continental level, mainly through multilateral agencies such as the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the AU; and it is seen as a trustworthy mediator in East Africa and the Horn. This role is aided by the relative strength of its military and its active participation in regional peace and security operations; its capacity and willingness to combat terrorism; a pan-Africanist legacy; and its effective utilization of multilateral platforms."

But the reality seems to have changed and even though Ethiopia has forces deployed in various countries across the region for peace keeping missions, the leadership role it used to have in the region is said to have dwindled. This is on the one hand because of the longstanding political tensions between the Administration of PM Abiy Ahmed and Tigray regional government that have culminated in an active war. The numerous identity induced conflicts across the region have also kept the government a step behind. These incidents occupied the government and consumed much of its energy.

Despite all these, the government is still striving to maintain its leadership in the region as can be seen in the mediation role it played in Sudan's transition after the fall of Omar Al Bashir's government.

The current vacuum of regional leadership and lack of any visible force to take the baton of regional leadership place the future of regional peace and security under uncertain conditions.

Although superpowers are present in the region with their military forces, the contribution they have is also limited and these forces do not serve the region apart from monetary contributions for hosting nations. For instance, Djibouti gets USD 300 million annually for hosting foreign military bases. Hence, observers comment that they need to advance the interests of regional peace and security apart from asserting their power among themselves.