Zimbabwe: Patron Murdered in Bar Operating During Lockdown

Zaka — A bar owner at Jerera growth point here will live to regret operating the beer spot in violation of the country's lockdown restrictions after a patron was murdered inside his premise over a missing Samsung A30 mobile phone.

Takura Mupindu (29) who is from Jerera, Zaka, owner of Nherera night club, was selling beer through a window of his night club with several patrons in attendance, when the now deceased, Cyril Chitumba was stoned to death by other patrons.

Mupindu was later arrested for breaching section 4(1)(c) of the Public Health (Covid-19 prevention, containment and treatment) SI 83/20 "Operating a liquor outlet during lockdown".

His patrons Gladman Marufu (35) and Kudzai Siyawareva (24), who are now facing murder, were also arrested.

The incident happened on 1 February around midnight.

A police memo said Marufu and Siyawareva, together with Armstrong Marava who is still at large, were drinking beer in the company of the now deceased at the night club when they gave the now deceased a Samsung A30 cell phone, a Bluetooth radio and handbag for safe keeping.

"It is alleged that Armstrong Marava took the phone from the now deceased and hid it. As the night wore on, at about 2330 hours, the first accused person asked for his property from the now deceased.

"The now deceased handed over the handbag and Bluetooth radio and indicated he could not locate the Samsung A30 cell phone," read the memo.

Marava is said to have first slapped the now deceased with open hands several times before he was joined by Marufu and Siyawareva in the assault.

"Armstrong Marava disappeared from the scene. The two accused persons continued to assault the now deceased. The first accused person stabbed the now deceased on the neck, nose and right eye with a sharp pointed object.

"The accused persons kept on assaulting him whilst he was lying helplessly on the ground, striking him with some crutches, a bench and some bricks.

"The onslaught lasted close to an hour and the now deceased died due to injuries sustained in the assault," read the memo under Zaka RRB 4628745.

The crime scene was attended by detectives from CID Zaka who arrested the trio.

Four concrete bricks and one farm brick allegedly used to strike the deceased were recovered at the scene.

Marufu and Siyawareva were searched and a bloodstained white cap was recovered in possession of Marufu.