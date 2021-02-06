Nigeria: Okonjo-Iweala Reacts As U.S. Endorses Her for Top WTO Job

Remy Steinegger/World Economic Forum/Flickr
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (file photo).
6 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

Former Nigerian Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has expressed gratitude to the US for endorsing her as the next director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The Biden administration had declared support for Okonjo-Iweala on Friday, after over three months of the process being on hold as a result of the opposition of the Trump administration which preferred South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee for the job.

But Myung-hee stepped down on Friday, paving way for the Nigerian who will make history as the first African to lead the WTO.

In a tweet on Friday, Okonjo-Iweala commended her opponent for the "hard fought race".

"Grateful for the expression of support from the US today for DG @WTO. Congratulations to Madam Yoo of Rep. Korea for a hard fought campaign. Thank You President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari &all Nigerians for your unflinching support. Thank you friends. Love to my family. Glory to God," she tweeted.

In a statement, the office of the US Trade Representative gave the reason why the Biden administration endorsed Okonjo-Iweala.

"The United States takes note of today's decision by the Republic of Korea's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee to withdraw her candidacy for Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO)."

"The Biden-Harris Administration is pleased to express its strong support for the candidacy of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-lweala as the next Director General of the WTO.

"Dr. Okonjo-Iweala brings a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy from her 25 years with the World Bank and two terms as Nigerian Finance Minister.

"She is widely respected for her effective leadership and has proven experience managing a large international organization with a diverse membership.

"It is particularly important to underscore that two highly qualified women made it to the final round of consideration for the position of WTO Director General -- the first time that any woman has made it to this stage in the history of the institution," the statement read.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Why I Was Forced to Flee Uganda - Feminist Activist Stella Nyanzi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.