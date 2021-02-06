Nigeria: Buhari Extends IGP Adamu's Tenure By Three Months

4 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

Adamu was due for retirement on February 1, 2021, but a day after, he welcomed Buhari back to Abuja from Katsina, dressed in his full uniform.

This had triggered different reactions while some lawyers asked the court to stop Adamu from parading himself as the IGP.

But speaking with State House correspondents on Thursday, Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, said the President decided to extend Adamu's tenure in order to have enough time to search for his replacement.

"Mr President has decided that the present IGP, Mohammed Adamu, will continue to serve as the IG for the next three months, to allow for a robust and efficient process of appointing a new IG."

"This is not unconnected to the desire of Mr President to, not only have a smooth handover, but to also ensure that the right officer is appointed into that position," he said.

Born on September 17, 1961, Adamu and enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force on February 1, 1986, as a Cadet Assistant. He rose through the ranks, serving as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Police Command Headquarters, Benin, Edo State.

He had previously served as the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti and Enugu states. He was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

