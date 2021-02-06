Nigeria: Ex-Kano Rep Dies of Covid-19

A former House of Representatives member and former Special Adviser to Governor Ibrahim Shekarau on Economic matters, Dr Abdullahi Maikano Rabiu, has died of COVID-19 complications.

Aged 72, the veterinary doctor died at Kwanar Dawakin Isolation centre, in Kano while undergoing treatment.

He is survived by a wife, children and grandchildren.

While confirming his death, Alhaji Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, a close family friend, said the deceased was also a former Assistant General Manager, defunct Bank of the North; former Chairman, Kano Micro Finance Bank and House of Representatives member in the Second Republic.

He was at one time elected into the Senate in 1998 under UNPP during the Sani Abacha regime.

Until his death, he was the Dalatun Bichi and District Head of Dawakin Tofa.