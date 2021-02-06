Nigeria: Ex-Kano Rep Dies of Covid-19

Pixabay
...
4 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Umar Aminu

A former House of Representatives member and former Special Adviser to Governor Ibrahim Shekarau on Economic matters, Dr Abdullahi Maikano Rabiu, has died of COVID-19 complications.

Aged 72, the veterinary doctor died at Kwanar Dawakin Isolation centre, in Kano while undergoing treatment.

He is survived by a wife, children and grandchildren.

While confirming his death, Alhaji Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, a close family friend, said the deceased was also a former Assistant General Manager, defunct Bank of the North; former Chairman, Kano Micro Finance Bank and House of Representatives member in the Second Republic.

He was at one time elected into the Senate in 1998 under UNPP during the Sani Abacha regime.

Until his death, he was the Dalatun Bichi and District Head of Dawakin Tofa.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Why I Was Forced to Flee Uganda - Feminist Activist Stella Nyanzi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.