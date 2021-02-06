Africa: U.S. President Biden Strikes New Tone in Relations With Africa

The White House
President Joe Biden (file photo)..
6 February 2021
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Incoming American President Joe Biden has struck a new tone in U.S.-Africa relations, recording a video message which promotes a "shared vision" of more trade and investment, peace and security for all Africans, a commitment to democratic institutions and the promotion of human rights for all, including women and girls and the gay community.

In a message sent to participants in the African Union Summit, being held virtually, the U.S. president also called for more investment in global health and defeating Covid-19, and pledged to partner with the AU's Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (African CDC).

On climate change, he stressed the importance of ensuring that developing nations can mitigate and adapt to its impact.

The sending of a personal message and its contents mark a sharp divergence from the approach of former president Donald Trump.

Biden said the U.S. wanted to partner with Africa "in solidarity, support and mutual respect." He added: "We believe in the nations of Africa, in the continent-wide spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation."

Read the full text of his message >>

More on This
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
What Might Biden's U.S.-Africa Policy Look Like?
Linda Thomas-Greenfield Will Build Engagement & Partnerships
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Mugabes Dodgy Diamond, Ivory Deals in Zimbabwe Exposed
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine's Family Flees Uganda for Children's Safety
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why I Was Forced to Flee Uganda - Feminist Activist Stella Nyanzi
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.