Africa: U.S. President Biden Strikes New Tone in Relations With Africa

Cape Town — Incoming American President Joe Biden has struck a new tone in U.S.-Africa relations, recording a video message which promotes a "shared vision" of more trade and investment, peace and security for all Africans, a commitment to democratic institutions and the promotion of human rights for all, including women and girls and the gay community.

In a message sent to participants in the African Union Summit, being held virtually, the U.S. president also called for more investment in global health and defeating Covid-19, and pledged to partner with the AU's Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (African CDC).

On climate change, he stressed the importance of ensuring that developing nations can mitigate and adapt to its impact.

The sending of a personal message and its contents mark a sharp divergence from the approach of former president Donald Trump.

Biden said the U.S. wanted to partner with Africa "in solidarity, support and mutual respect." He added: "We believe in the nations of Africa, in the continent-wide spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation."

Read the full text of his message >>