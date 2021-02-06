Nigeria: At the Mercy of Terrorists, Bandits and Violent Herders (I)

opinion

It was only about two decades ago when destiny thrusted the leadership of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) on my lap. I became the National President. To become the president of unarguably the most energetic and truly nationalistic assemblage of Muslim youths in a nation such as ours is to be saddled with a very big responsibility. This is because in line with the dictates of the Quran, the leader of the Ummah is expected to belong to all, to see all as belonging to him.

Thus immediately I became president, like our former leaders in the movement, I lost all claims, as it were, to permanent residency in that part of Nigeria. I realized that my task, my schedules and other assignments appropriated the totality of the six geo-political zones of this country. I realized that all education without exposure to cultures and civilizations apart from one's place of birth are transactions in ignorance. Through the platform of the MSSN therefore, I appreciated what it takes to be Hausa and I began to adore what it meant to be Fulani.. Through MSSN, I appreciated the reason the Almighty created us as tribes and subjects of varying tongues and cultures. The lesson sunk deeply in me that the reason for the differences I beheld among various tribes in this nation is the same reason that guaranteed the production of the rainbow- reasons of beauty, of divine wisdom, of originality and of inimitability of the powers of the Almighty.

Two stories are here relevant. We once had a programme at the Bayero University, Kano. But just before we concluded our assignments we received information that we had to proceed to Damaturu for yet another assignment. We therefore left Kano after Maghrib prayers. In the bus that day were delegates from Southern parts of Nigeria, from Oyo, Ogun, Rivers, Edo etc. In the bus that day were brethren from Kano, Abuja, Niger, Katsina. I remember Mallam Umar Larat (God bless him the more). He was our Vice President International. He was and still is 'the Minna brother' and Mr "Fixer". We all bonded together as if we were all born of the same loins and womb. Islam had set us all free of those primordial and ludicrous tribal politics. I found home a new home in Minna; my brethren from the north are always at peace whenever they come to Lagos and Ibadan. Islam did that for us all!

We eventually arrived Damaturu about seven hours thereafter. It felt as if the driver of our coaster bus wanted to take us through the journey of life. Thus, he took his time on the road. Together with other brothers and sisters from the north, our trip to Damaturu became an excursion into the unknown riches of this land. It became an eye opener. We journeyed across deserted encampment. a journey of the soul to the soul; a journey that was destined to leave indelible memories in us as youths with vision and passion both for our religion and our dear nation. We felt as if we were journeying between Makkah and Madinah- we were at peace with our soul; the world around us was tranquil, serene and peaceful.

Then suddenly I became afraid. I was apprehensive of what the future held. I remembered the warning in Quran 16: 112: And the Almighty sets forth the example of a society which was safe and at ease, receiving its provision in abundance from all directions. But its people met His favours with ingratitude, so He made them taste the clutches of hunger and fear for their misdeeds". Then in silence I supplicated- May these scenes of peace and tranquillity not turn to that of fear, dread, terror and hunger. Eventually we arrived Damaturu. We were welcome with enthusiasm by our brethren from that part of the country.

Though our mission was purely in furtherance of our duties as leaders of the MSSN, we ensured we established new contacts with our brethren in northeast Nigeria. Our stay in Damaturu was long enough to ensure that the unmarried brothers among us began to imagine the possibility of coming back to that city to seek hands of beautiful Kanuri sisters in marriage.

(To be continued)