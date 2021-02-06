Nigeria: Federal Character Commission Denies Allegations of Secret Recruitment

6 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ernest Nzor

Federal Character Commission (FCC) has denied an allegation of secret recruitment and giving waiver to ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) levelled against its chairman, Dr Muheeba Dankaka.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, the most senior director in the commission, Mr Vincent Onobun, said some of the controversial areas included duty allowance, waivers not to advertise, award of N35m contracts and stepping down of contracts.

He said, "For some days, the commission was brought to the public domain through allegations on issues ranging from rule of law, due process, guidelines and extant circulars.

"With due respect, the allegations have been written without thorough understanding by the petitioners on the working of government and the guiding rules governing it. We are trying to respond to all the allegations that are trending because we are greatly affected by the negative publicity of the incident

"The commission and indeed Nigeria run Economic Growth Recovery Plan (EGRP), therefore, the issue of the alleged N35m contracts is part of the rolling plan that commenced in 2018 for which a release was expected in 2019.

"In fact, this was before the new chairmen resumed. Our books are open and anyone in doubt can take the liberty of cross checking these facts," he said.

He further noted that the FCC Fifth Board led by Dankaka assumed office in July 2020 after inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari cancelled the employment which was carried out without due process by her predecessor.

