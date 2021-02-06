Nigeria: Bandits Shoot Commuters' Vehicles, Kill 6 On Birnin Gwari Road

6 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Aza Msue

Security agencies have reported that bandits opened fire on commuters along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, the Kaduna state government has said.

A statement by the commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said security report revealed the bandits who were on the run from aggressive patrols in the Birnin Gwari general area, took to the highway around Ungwan Dangedda:"and as they retreated, shot at several vehicles."

Aruwan added, "The driver of one commercial vehicle was hit, and lost control of the vehicle, which somersaulted several times before coming to a stop, as seen in the attached pictures. The bandits then fled the location.

Rescue efforts revealed that six persons died on the spot from the crash, listed as: Abdurrashid Ya'u,Sa'idu Ya'u,Ramatu Ya'u and an unidentified infant, Suwaiba Ali, Sulaiman Ustaz while others were injured.

The statement said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness"at the report and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who perished in the crash, while sending his condolences to their families. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Security patrols will continue in the general area."

Read the original article on Leadership.

